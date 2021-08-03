Old Port Advisors Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Old Port Advisors owned 0.22% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the third quarter valued at $4,138,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $603,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILF stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 84,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,046. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $32.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.94.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

