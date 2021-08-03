Old Port Advisors Reduces Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.93. 99,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,920. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.39.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

In related news, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,590 shares of company stock worth $10,121,819. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

