Old Port Advisors Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.31. 98,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,126. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.61.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

