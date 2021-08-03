Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter worth approximately $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLN stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.70, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.36. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.26.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,529.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 71,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $3,348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,100 shares of company stock worth $9,445,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

