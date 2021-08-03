OLO (OLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

OLO (NYSE:OLO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect OLO to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. OLO has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.59 million. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OLO opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.30. OLO has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $44.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLO. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

