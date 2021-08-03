Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues Earnings Results

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $28.08 and a 12-month high of $39.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

