ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ON. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.34.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $45.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,131,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,464,000 after acquiring an additional 147,125 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,146,000 after acquiring an additional 529,356 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,666,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,117,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,738,000 after acquiring an additional 522,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.