ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) traded down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.22 and last traded at $34.32. 6,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 259,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on ONTF. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $259,748,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $176,474,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $48,510,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,745,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $44,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

