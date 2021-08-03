ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

NYSE OGS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $74.88. The stock had a trading volume of 186,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $82.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.33.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

