ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ONE Gas also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.68-3.92 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.33.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,093. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.45. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

