ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Cut by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises 1.5% of Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. 71,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

