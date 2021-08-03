Open Governance Token (OPEN) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $204,185.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000967 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00058746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.76 or 0.00801299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00094714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041437 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

OPEN is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.