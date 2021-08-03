Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.30

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $52.11, with a volume of 8345 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Open Text by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Open Text by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Open Text by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Open Text by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

