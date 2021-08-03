Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.28.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 107.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 52.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $417,568.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.