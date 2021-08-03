Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,623 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,377,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 866,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,136,000 after buying an additional 56,712 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

NYSE:SKX opened at $54.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $213,029.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,344 shares of company stock worth $1,229,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

