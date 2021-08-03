Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $22,751,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 301,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALB. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, increased their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

ALB opened at $206.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.56. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $79.06 and a 52 week high of $211.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

