Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,132 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the first quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter worth about $465,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 6.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 2,407,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 141,642 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 12.9% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 13.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 44,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.17. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

