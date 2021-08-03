Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.05. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.82%.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,069 shares of company stock valued at $604,874 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

