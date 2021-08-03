Orchid (OXT) Achieves Market Cap of $195.72 Million

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $195.72 million and approximately $21.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00059923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $314.92 or 0.00808993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00095155 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00040707 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,905,332 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

