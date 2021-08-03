Oregon Bancorp (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Trading 1.7% Higher

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.75 and last traded at $43.75. 983 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.68.

Oregon Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORBN)

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals in Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

