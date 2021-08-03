Origin Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Origin Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 27.60%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OBNK. TheStreet upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. Origin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $939.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBNK. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,930,000 after buying an additional 236,218 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 269.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 302.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

