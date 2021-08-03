Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.50 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $7.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of Orion Group stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 999,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,477,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 148,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 98,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 281.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

