Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.04 million, a PE ratio of 120.42, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 115.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 31.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

