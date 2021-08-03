Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the June 30th total of 270,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Orthofix Medical stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.55. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.04 million, a PE ratio of 120.42, a PEG ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $48.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
