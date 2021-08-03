OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III Sells 2,000 Shares

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 2,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $133,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bernie B. Berry III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Bernie B. Berry III sold 300 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $19,362.00.

Shares of KIDS stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,581. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -31.85 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

