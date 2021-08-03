Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.08

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.08 and last traded at C$17.03, with a volume of 225681 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.70.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 70.08.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5412721 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

