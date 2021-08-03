Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.18

Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.16, with a volume of 112795 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -96.36.

In related news, Director Jose Vizquerra purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 336,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,875.09. Insiders have acquired 23,282 shares of company stock valued at $71,877 over the last 90 days.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

