Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Otter Tail updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.500-$3.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.50-3.65 EPS.

Shares of OTTR opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $35.36 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Otter Tail presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

