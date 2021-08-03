Pachira Investments Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,331 Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Impinj comprises approximately 0.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of Impinj as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Impinj by 144.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Impinj by 10.3% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Impinj by 2.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth $63,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $75,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,549 shares of company stock valued at $227,298. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. Research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

