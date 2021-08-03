Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.68.

PPBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of PPBI opened at $37.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $160.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 176.00%.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

