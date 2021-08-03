Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.6%.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPBI. Raymond James reduced their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

