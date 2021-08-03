PAE (PAE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect PAE to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. PAE has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. PAE had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $748.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.51 million. On average, analysts expect PAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PAE stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $828.32 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PAE from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

PAE Company Profile

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

