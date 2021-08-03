PAID Network (PAID) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 3rd. PAID Network has a total market cap of $31.10 million and $1.07 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAID Network has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00044913 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00100085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.54 or 0.00140310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,245.45 or 1.00228975 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.83 or 0.00843416 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.