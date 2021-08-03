Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 24,830 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 164.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 122.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.38.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

