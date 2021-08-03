Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $423,000 in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in CAI International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,060,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,295,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CAI International by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after buying an additional 186,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAI International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CAI International by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 202,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $965.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32. CAI International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $56.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. William Blair lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI).

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.