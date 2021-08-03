Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $421,000 Investment in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $19.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock has a market cap of $695.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

