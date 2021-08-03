Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Methanex by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,165,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 4.5% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,858,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $549,770,000 after purchasing an additional 633,976 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methanex by 723.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,528 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,290,000 after purchasing an additional 508,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at about $5,848,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.36 and a 12 month high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is -4.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.46.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

