Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

Shares of HIG opened at $64.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $69.94. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

