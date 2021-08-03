Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Stake in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Knott David M purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $126,000.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of SAIL opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -253.19 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.88 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

