Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.19

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.19 and last traded at C$16.01, with a volume of 182663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

POU has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.08.

The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.56.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.173754 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

