Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.04 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $22.83 or 0.00059194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market cap of $29.42 million and $15.04 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00101408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00141513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,518.05 or 0.99852896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.86 or 0.00842150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

