Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $375.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.07.

Shares of PH opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $178.68 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $303.76.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $8,000,175. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after purchasing an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

