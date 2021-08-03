PAXEX Achieves Market Cap of $6,755.23 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. PAXEX has a total market cap of $6,755.23 and $15.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.70 or 0.01036998 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

