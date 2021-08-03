Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Paylocity has set its Q4 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $203.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.79. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.14 and a beta of 1.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paylocity stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up previously from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.79.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

