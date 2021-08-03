PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0457 on Top Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00061327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00015197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00805602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00094349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00042327 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.