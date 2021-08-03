Peercoin (PPC) Market Cap Reaches $23.20 Million

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002165 BTC on major exchanges. Peercoin has a total market cap of $23.20 million and $10,400.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peercoin alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000123 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,055,461 coins. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.