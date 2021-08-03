Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 2.5% Following Insider Selling

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was down 2.5% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $114.86 and last traded at $115.12. Approximately 32,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,032,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.05.

Specifically, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $177,882.72. Also, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $2,834,433.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 922,475 shares valued at $103,040,607. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTON. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.61. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 25.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,256,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,150,000 after buying an additional 4,106,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

