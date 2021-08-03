Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PENN stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.54 and a beta of 2.55.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.