Penn National Gaming (PENN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Penn National Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PENN stock opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.69. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.54 and a beta of 2.55.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

