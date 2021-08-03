PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.620-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $983.73 million.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.880-$9.880 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on PKI. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.72.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE PKI traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.42. PerkinElmer has a twelve month low of $111.46 and a twelve month high of $185.68. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.