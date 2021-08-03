Personalis (PSNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Personalis has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a negative net margin of 55.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Personalis stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Personalis has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,712 shares of company stock worth $5,095,634. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

