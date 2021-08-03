Pflug Koory LLC Acquires New Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

A number of research firms have commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

